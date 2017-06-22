The 'Fifty Shades of Grey’ Cocktail Comes with Everything You Need to Relive the Movie

Despite being called “some mutant spawn of The Bachelor,” as well as other unfavorable things, Fifty Shades of Grey still managed to be a hit at the box office, with Americans forking over $81.7 million to spend part of their Valentine’s Day weekend watching it. But if you’re itching to throw even more money at the BDSM-light phenomenon, there’s a $50 cocktail with your name on it.

On Valentine’s Day, the Old Homestead Steakhouse in New York City started offering up their “Fifty Shades of Grey” martini with a very appropriate $50 price tag. According to the LA Times, “This five-vodka martini (Ketel One Citroen, Chopin Potato, Double Cross, Titos, Purity) comes with three raw oysters, edible handcuffs and panties. And wrapped around the stem of the martini glass is a blindfold and a flogger.”

Possibly even more outrageous than the price is that the restaurant was able to sell 50 of the drinks before having to eighty-six the exotic cocktail after running out of the edible handcuffs and panties. (Story of my life!)

But martini fans with a bondage bent have no need to worry: The steakhouse plans to make the cocktail a permanent menu addition just as soon as those edibles are back in stock.

The drink is the creation of Old Homestead mixologist Emily Soto. “It pulls you in and takes control after your first sip,” she said in a statement that was better crafted than the majority of sentences in the book.

