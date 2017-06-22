Exploding Marijuana Sodas Cause Mischief in Washington

Pot's relaxing properties may be reversed if you’re paranoid the bottle of marijuana-infused soda you just bought might explode in your face. It’s a bizarre scenario, but one that really played out in Washington state.

A recent shipment of “Legal Sparkling Pomegranate” by Mirth Provisions, makers of marijuana-infused drinks, exploded in after arriving at Top Shelf Cannabis, a marijuana shop near the Canadian border. "It sounded like a shotgun going off," Top Shelf manager Zach Henifin told Seattle’s KOMO News. "You can actually feel it, it was that explosive.”

According to Mirth founder Adam Stites, the soda exploded due to too much yeast, causing the bottles to over-carbonate and explode. “Bottle bombs” (as homebrewers often call them) are a common risk of using active yeast to carbonate bottles; you can never be 100% sure how those little organisms are going to react. Typically, it’s a good idea to keep fermenting bottles in a safe place, just in case the yeast releases too much CO 2 and the bottles can’t take the pressure. Other stores had similar problems with the product, forcing all the bottles to be thrown out and leaving Mirth Provisions to reimburse retailers for their loss.

Luckily, there have been no reported injuries. Just bummed out potential customers.

