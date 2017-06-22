European Festival Turns Urine into Beer with ‘Piss to Pilsner’ Initiative

Concertgoers at this year’s Roskilde music festival could feel confident drinking all the beer they wanted. Sure, they might have had to take a few extra bathroom breaks, but good news, their urine is going to be used to make more beer.

This year, organizers of Northern Europe’s largest music festival introduced their “Piss to Pilsner” initiative, a plan to use urine collected at the event in Denmark to fertilize barley in nearby fields to make beer for future events. According to the Guardian, event planners who partnered with the Danish Agriculture & Food Council were hoping to collect over 6,600 gallons of urine from the over 100,000 attendees for this “beercycling” program.

“The huge amount of urine produced at festivals was having a negative impact on the environment and the sewage system,” Leif Nielsen of the DAFC was quoted as saying. “But beercycling will turn the urine into a resource.”

The event even placed the special urinals next to the stages where the headlining acts – names like Paul McCartney and Pharrell Williams– were set to play. “We’re hoping to collect some rock star pee as well,” said Marie Grabow Westergaard, also of the DAFC. I guess those will make for some special “limited release” brews.

