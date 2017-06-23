Espresso: The Final Frontier for GoPro

GoPro cameras capture action all over the world, from Olympic ski jumps in Sochi to cuddly lion hugfests on the South African savanna. Now, FWx is putting GoPros somewhere even more extreme: behind the controls of super-tricked-out espresso machines in the country's top coffee shops. In this clip, barista Erin Meister straps a GoPro to her head for a first-person view of how a cappuccino gets made at Counter Culture Coffee's New York Training Center.

Nominate your favorite coffee bars on Twitter using #FWx @foodandwine. Your dreamy barista could wear the Cappuccino Cam next.

