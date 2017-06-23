Espresso: The Final Frontier for GoPro

Lawrence Marcus
June 23, 2017

GoPro cameras capture action all over the world, from Olympic ski jumps in Sochi to cuddly lion hugfests on the South African savanna. Now, FWx is putting GoPros somewhere even more extreme: behind the controls of super-tricked-out espresso machines in the country's top coffee shops. In this clip, barista Erin Meister straps a GoPro to her head for a first-person view of how a cappuccino gets made at Counter Culture Coffee's New York Training Center.

Nominate your favorite coffee bars on Twitter using #FWx @foodandwine. Your dreamy barista could wear the Cappuccino Cam next.

Related: Quirky Coffee Shops
The Sexy New Espresso Machine Baristas Love
How to Make Coffee

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up