Edible, Dissolvable Pods Would Fix Single-Serve Coffee’s Environmental Problem

During our recent discussion on the future of coffee at South by Southwest, our panelists predicted a continuing trend toward single-serve brewing. For many, that means one thing: coffee pods. And though not yet hindering their massive popularity, pods, particularly K-Cups, have come under fire for being an environmental scourge. That’s why designer Eamon Chow Wai Tung conceived of his Droops Coffeemaker, the first system with edible pods. Each one would have coffee grounds in the center, a layer of solidified milk around them and then an outer casing of sugar. All three layers would dissolve in hot water for a cup of coffee as easy to brew as a K-Cup with none of the waste. It won’t be the brewing method of choice for true coffee nerds, but when it comes to convenience brewing, it’s a brilliant idea. >

