Ecto-Cooler Beer Is Just the Thing for Juice Box–Loving Adults

The much-discussed all-female reboot of the Ghostbusters franchise isn’t due in theaters until next summer, but that doesn’t mean there’s not plenty of room for Ghostbusters nostalgia along the way—like the recent Ghostbusters-inspired beer NectoCooler.

Brewed up by Tired Hands, in the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore, Pennsylvania, NectoCooler sounded like an amazing tribute to the Slimer-adorned Hi-C boxes many of us remember from our childhoods. Tired Hands’ 4.5 percent ABV take was a slightly sour summer wheat beer brewed with citrusy Simcoe and Citra hops and conditioned on top of nectarine puree, the brewery said on Instagram.

Unfortunately, I’m writing about NectoCooler in the past tense because, despite being released last week, this sweet sounding brew is a thing of the past, much like the ghosts that inspired it, selling out in just a day. According to iHorror, who spoke with a brewery manager, most of Tired Hands' limited edition beers like this one don’t get a second release, but they left the door open to the possibility of a second round of NectoCooler.

All hope is not lost for adults wanting an Ecto Cooler fix. You can always make your own and spike it with whatever you want. Just make sure it doesn’t end up in your kid’s lunch by mistake.

Related: You Can Make Your Own Zima, So We Did

You Can Make Your Own Ecto Cooler, So We Did

6 Brand New Foods to Try at Diagon Alley