Drinking 3 Glasses of Champagne a Week Is Good for the Brain, Says Science

With drug companies facing recent scrutiny for jacking up drug prices, using Champagne to stay healthy might seem downright cheap by comparison. Maybe that explains why a study from the University of Reading is once again picking up steam for touting the benefits of a serious Champagne habit.

The British media has recently been fawning over a 2013 study claiming that compounds found in the Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier grapes used to make Champagne can help prevent dementia and Alzheimer’s disease and boost spatial memory. Based on these findings, the scientist suggested that drinkig three glasses of Champagne a week is probably beneficial to brain health.

“The results were dramatic,” Professor Jeremy Spencer said. “This research is exciting because it illustrates for the first time that moderate consumption of Champagne has the potential to influence cognitive functioning such as memory.” However, it’s worth mentioning that the buzzkills over at the Alzheimer’s Society said, despite the findings being interesting, “A lot more research is needed.”

What isn’t discussed is how the heck you’re supposed to keep an entire bottle of bubbly from going flat if you’re only doling out a flute’s worth every couple days. It’s also not mentioned if we can add those three Champagne drinks on top of all the red wine and beer we’re supposed to be consuming for their purported health benefits. Come on science, you’re going to turn us into binge drinkers.

