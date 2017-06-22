Drink Your Beer and Whiskey from One Bottle This St. Patrick's Day

Beer and whiskey are two staples of any proper St. Patrick’s Day, so why not try one drink that merges the two? That’d be Jameson Caskmakes — their Irish whiskey aged in stout barrels.

The brainchild of Dave Quinn, Master of Whiskey Science at Jameson Distillery (note: we want that job) and Shane Long, Head Brewer at local Irish micro-brewery Franciscan Well, Caskmates started when Long made a stout aged in Jameson barrels. (Whiskey barrel-aged beers are definitely having a moment.) But after they held the stout, those barrels then went back to Jameson, to be filled with whiskey again.

The smooth, drinkable whiskey that results will be familiar to any Jameson fan, but with the added rich coffee-cocoa flavors of the stout. Recently, Jameson has played around with other breweries, too — there’s a limited-edition KelSo Pale Ale edition in the works, with the whiskey aged in barrels that had been filled with the Brooklyn brewery’s IPA. But for St. Patrick’s Day, a whiskey with a little stout flavor around the edges sounds perfect to us.

