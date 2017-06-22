Irish whiskey + apple tart = a delicious, non girly cocktail. This isn’t some apple-tini nonsense, this is a legit drink. The spiciness of the Irish whiskey, the herbaceousness of the benedictine, and the flavors of the applejack are the base for this delicious cocktail. Bottoms up!

Ice

2 ounces irish whiskey

1 ounce applejack

1/2 ounce benedictine

2 dashes angostura bitters

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon cinnamon syrup (recipe below)

1 horizontal apple slice, for garnish

Fill a large glass with ice and stir vigorously for 15 seconds. Dump the ice, add new ice, and add all of the ingredients, except the apple slice. Stir for 15 seconds, pour into a tumbler with a large ice cube. Garnish with an apple slice.

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup water

2 cinnamon sticks

To make cinnamon syrup, combine the sugar and water in a small pan over medium heat. Add the cinnamon sticks and bring the mixture to a simmer. Cook for a few minutes, until the sugar is fully dissolved. Turn off the heat, and let the syrup steep for 30 minutes as it cools. Drain into a container, pop on a lid, and keep the syrup in the fridge for up to a month.

For more from food enthusiast and cookbook author Claire Thomas go to The Kitchy Kitchen.