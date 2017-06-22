Does Your Beer Have What It Takes to Win a Home Brew Competition?

Southern California’s breweries—including Stone, Green Flash, AleSmith, and Ballast Point—are often credited with reviving the craft beer movement. But a younger brewery, simply called The Bruery, is continuing to push the industry forward with its distinctive branding, exclusive membership societies, and most importantly, inventive, style-defying ales. Case in point: the super rare, bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout, Black Tuesday.

If you like the brand, now you have the opportunity to consult for them, at least temporarily. Having already held competitions for help on the 1st, 50th, 300th, and 1,000th batches of beer, The Bruery is ready to host yet another beer brewing contest. They will accept entries in nine different categories from the Beer Judging Certification Program (BJCP) style guidelines, and one lucky winner will receive a bundle of perks, including a cash prize, a trip to Cali to brew the recipe for full-scale sale and entry into the Pro/Am Category of the 2015 Great American Beer Festival.

Homebrewers who think they have what it takes can find contest rules here. All entry fees will be used to support the National Teen Leadership Program.

Related: Choosing a Session IPA for Your Marathon Drinking Session

Meet the Man Running One of the Best Little Breweries You've Never Heard of

FWx Beer Hacks: How to Open a Beer without a Bottle Opener