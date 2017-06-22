Disney to Open Bar at Its Twilight Zone Tower of Terror in Hollywood Studios

You’re traveling through another dimension, a dimension filled with children. A journey into a terrible land devoid of booze. Or is it? Your next stop, the Twilight Zone…bar.

Walt Disney Parks, once bastions of alcohol-free joy, have been playing fast and loose over the past decade when it comes to adding alcohol-inclusive watering holes. Last year, Eater was even able to put together a guide of “The Closest Alcoholic Drink to Every Ride at Disney World.” Well, one of those rides is about to get an alcoholic drink a lot closer: According to WDW News Today, Disney is adding a bar inside of Hollywood Studio’s Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. Maybe it’ll help take the edge off all that terror.

Now, unfortunately, the bar isn’t really “in” the Tower of Terror – on the 13th floor or something cool like that. Instead it’s reportedly going in right before you enter the gift shop. Though let’s be honest, that’s probably about the time you realize you need a bar most. “Go get yourself something fun,” you can tell your kids. “Meanwhile, daddy is going to get himself something fun: a double Donald Duck bourbon.”

Even though the bar is not going to be at the top of the tower, the drinks are reportedly going to be Hollywood Tower Hotel-themed… whatever that means. Sadly, I missed the 1997 made-for-TV movie Tower of Terror starting Steve Guttenberg. Okay, I know I said “sadly,” but what I meant was “very purposefully.”

Anyway, if you’re at the Tower of Terror in Hollywood Studio, keep an eye out for the new bar which “will be installed very quickly starting immediately,” as WDW writes. Sounds like someone really needs a drink.

