‘Deflategate’ Decision Could Get the Judge Free Coffee for Life

By now, the United States is solidly divided into two camps: Those who believe that, at long last, justice prevailed when a federal judge vacated Tom Brady’s four-game suspension in the “Deflategate” scandal, and those who are not New England Patriots fans and thus spent the summer paying attention to more important things.

One person clearly in camp number one is the owner of a Dunkin’ Donuts in Lewiston, Maine. In fact, the Dunkin’ owner was so excited about the ruling that signage was posted outside the store offering the judge who made the decision, Richard Berman, free coffee for life.

A reporter posted a photo of the sign on Twitter, and it immediately became pretty much the iconic image of how New Englanders feel about what has transpired, getting retweeted over 3,000 times.

I mean, Dunkin’ Donuts, a love of Patriots football and a lack of concern over cheating allegations… Does it get any more New England than that?

Related: 7 People You Always See At a Fantasy Football Draft

Tom Brady's Secret To His Success? Obviously Avocado Ice Cream

The Worst Beer in Baseball May Surprise You