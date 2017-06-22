David Beckham Releases Perhaps the World’s Sexiest Whisky

International soccer star/celebrity/Posh Spice–husband David Beckham has gone from his own brand of underwear to something we care about much more—his own brand of whisky. Called Haig Club, the single-grain Scotch claims to have notes of “butterscotch and toffee” and promises to be essential drinking for anyone who’s still lamenting the way England’s national team performed sans-Beckham in last summer’s World Cup.

It comes from the Cameronbridge Distillery in Fife, which is billed as “the oldest grain distillery in Scotland.” It’s fitting, being that for a long time Beckham was billed as the world’s oldest soccer player. (OK, he wasn’t that old. He was just way past his prime.)

Beckham is probably excited to join the likes of George Clooney, with his Casamigos tequila, and Danny DeVito, with his eponymous limoncello, on the long list of celebrities who have come out with their own liquors. And the world is probably excited to see the inevitable ads featuring a shirtless Beckham sipping his Haig’s Club neat that will eventually surface on billboards everywhere.

