Dave Arnold Makes Ice Out of Coconut, Explodes Your Cocktail-Loving Mind

Noah Kaufman
June 22, 2017

FWx labs is devoted to finding the best new techniques for everyday mixologists. To help us in that mission, we’ve enlisted cocktail whiz Dave Arnold of NYC’s Booker and Dax.

In his new book Liquid Intelligence, Arnold shares a recipe for a shaken Scotch drink with one unusual twist: the ice is made out of coconut water. It’s a very easy yet brilliantly unexpected trick that will impress your cocktail-loving friends.

Watch the video for a full explanation and recipe. 

