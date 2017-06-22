This Cup Tricks Your Brain into Thinking Plain Water Has Fruit Flavors

In recent years, sugary drinks have seemed like public enemy number one when it comes to fighting America’s health and weight issues. Diet drinks haven’t fared much better as they’ve also courted some health controversies. But a new product proposes a unique solution: What if you could drink plain water, but your brain thought you were actually drinking something flavored?

That’s the gist of The Right Cup – a cup that claims it can help you “trick your brain” to “drink more water.” The concept is simple: You pour regular old water into the specially designed cup, and when you drink it, you’re only drinking plain water, but thanks to “FDA-approved aromatic fruit-flavor” inserted into the cup itself, it tastes like you’re drinking flavored water. It sounds as intriguing as it does ridiculous.

So how does it work? “We took the same FDA approved aromatic fruit flavors which beverage companies use in their drinks, and by using proprietary technology we've managed to safely insert them directly into The Right Cup instead of into the drink,” the company writes on their Indiegogo campaign. “Our unique design positions your nose right over the opening, so your nose fully picks up the fruit aroma while your tongue flirts with a hint of sweet taste.”

The team behind the cup, which comes in Mixed Berry, Orange, Apple and Lemon Lime flavors, claims their product has a laundry list of uses from getting kids to drink more water to weight loss to even saving money on buying fruity beverages. A cup goes for about $25 and, according to their frequently asked questions, “you can anticipate the aroma taste effect will last approximately 6 months, although many people may find it lasts much longer.” (After which, they remind you, the cup can continue to be used as a regular cup.)

Despite sounding a bit bizarre, The Right Cup appears to be a hit. It has already surpassed its $50,000 fundraising goal, meaning backers should expect to start seeing their magical cups arrive around April of next year.

