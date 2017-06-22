Crystal Pepsi Is Coming Back Because Everyone Really Loves the ‘90s

Break out the Discmen and load up the VHS's for a Family Matters marathon, because the ‘90s just refuse to leave us alone. It seems that everyone’s favorite clear cola from everyone’s favorite nostalgia-inducing decade will be quenching thirsts once again. Crystal Pepsi is coming back—at least if Pepsi’s cryptic messages about the once-failed soda are to be believed.

This all started when competitive eater, YouTube celebrity and Crystal Pepsi evangelist Kevin Strahle, who goes by the name LA Beast, kicked off the “bring back Crystal Pepsi” campaign with the questionable, but successful video of him throwing up Crystal Pepsi on to a painting. He eventually sold that painting for $5000 on eBay to help fund the campaign. From there the bring back Crystal Pepsi movement picked up steam flooding Pepsi’s social media pages with requests for the soda, erecting billboards and creating a change.org petition, which, at the time of this had gained almost 35,000 signatures.

Strahle and the rest of his movement seem to have succeeded. He received a personal message from Pepsi saying he and other Crystal Pepsi fans will, “be happy with what’s in store.”

Just received this from @pepsi on twitter a min agoIt is my duty to share it with all of you. #BringBackCrystalPEPSI pic.twitter.com/hyTbH5spbL — L.A. Beast (@KevLAbeast) June 8, 2015

That vague message though is all Pepsi will confirm at this point. It certainly sounds like they plan to relaunch their clear cola sometime in the near future, but right now they aren’t offering any more details. Maybe the learned something from another clear soda’s rebirth and will use an online crowd-funding effort like Clearly Canadian did last month. Perhaps they will just drop right back into vending machines like it never left. Or maybe a Crystal Pepsi truck will drive around the country handing out free bottles while Van Halen’s “Right Now” plays on an endless loop.

Regardless of what form the relaunch takes, if you grew up in the ‘90s, this is an exciting time to be alive.

