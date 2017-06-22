Crown Royal Is the First Alcohol Brand to Give Us ‘Serving Facts’ on Its Label

We’re so used to seeing nutrition facts on food packaging that we pretty much take them for granted. They’re so commonplace that many people don’t even notice that they appear nowhere on a bottle of booze. Outside of telling us its ABV, a bottle’s label has got nothing on how many calories or carbohydrates we can expect to find in our alcoholic beverages.

But now, that trend could be changing. In 2013, after years of being petitioned, the Alcohol Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) approved the use of “serving facts” for distilled spirits. Now Crown Royal has announced that they will be the first boozy brand to include the labeling on their packaging. “We are proud to take this latest step in the decade-long effort of our company, and that of the more than 70 consumer and public health groups that stood with us in support of labeling in 2003,” Guy Smith, executive vice president of Diageo North America, makers of Crown Royal, said in a press release. “And we are grateful to the TTB who are allowing the industry to give consumers the information they have been asking for.”

Up until their 2013 ruling, the TTB didn’t allow this information on liquor even if the producer wanted to include it. Though using the serving facts labels is still voluntary, consumers can expect to see more of the data on bottles moving forward. Diageo, for one, says it intends to continue adding it to all of its brands whenever packaging is updated.

It’s good news for calorie-counters, but bad news for those drinkers who would prefer to keep their heads in the sand when it comes to admitting that those liquor drinks may be slightly higher in calories than they had hoped. For instance, that shot of Crown Royal you just took: 96 calories.

