Corona Founder Leaves Millions of Dollars to His Hometown

You may have read the headlines (but hopefully didn’t believe them!) that Antonino Fernandez, one of the founders of Corona beer, left the residents of his hometown $2 million each. If it sounded too good to be true, it was… sort of. Fernandez was, indeed, a wealthy man and he did, indeed, leave $8 million of his fortune to the northern Spanish village of Cerezales del Condado in the form of a foundation that is being used to improve schools and establish a performing arts space.

Fernandez made other contributions to the tiny village’s infrastructure throughout the years as well, and started a local service company that almost solely employs people with disabilities. The goal? It would seem Fernandez just wanted to keep his hometown alive. Like many rural parts of Europe, once bustling towns like Cerezales del Condado have seen a mass exodus toward urban centers over the past few decades. The village is so small, residents can be counted on fingers, according to a recent profile by NPR. And there’s only one local bar which, of course, serves exclusively Corona.

Take a listen to the complete story below: