Colt 45 Will Once Again Try to Lure You With the Smooth Sounds of Billy Dee Williams

Everything old is new again. That's not just true for hipsters obsessed with vinyl records or reboots of film franchises like Star Wars. It can work for pitchmen as well. Throughout the 1980s Billy Dee Williams was the smooth, saturating voice and face of Colt 45 malt liquor. The man and the brand became virtually synonymous. How can you not associate Williams' cool cadence with the Colt 45 slogan "It works every time."

But as with many things that were in style in the 80s, Colt 45 fell out of fashion (assuming it ever really was in the first place). However, as Money reports, the brand is making a comeback with a familiar face. That's right, Billy Dee is back on TV hocking America's classic get-you-drunk-cheap beverage of choice.

A teaser for the new campaign shows a visual timeline of Williams in clips from a series of advertisements. Of course, they don't skimp on the voice over. Williams claims that "sometimes a true original doesn't need to change a thing," referring not only to the product but the fact it seems like, other than playing interstellar scalawag Lando Calrissian, hocking Colt 45 was the part the man was born to play. While I may still have no reason to buy malt liquor, as far as making something seem just a little bit cooler goes Billy Dee works every time.