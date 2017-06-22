This Coffee Is Infused with the Power of Broccoli

Broccoli has long been touted as one of the original superfoods (despite Popeye’s affinity for spinach). Wouldn’t it be awesome if you could broccolify everything and bring all those health benefits to other foodstuffs? Apparently that idea isn’t simply science fiction: Now you can order K-cups of coffee with the antioxidant boost of broccoli.

Baltimore Coffee and Tea Company collaborated with Brassica Protection Products, a brand spawned from John Hopkins University, to launch their Brassica line of coffee. The new products claim that a single cup can “boost your body’s natural ability to defend itself against pollutants and toxins for up to 72 hours” thanks to TruBroc, an ingredient extracted from broccoli seeds.

Related: THE EASIEST WAY TO A BETTER CUP OF COFFEE

According to The Baltimore Sun, TruBroc – which is the trademarked name for Glucoraphanin – was found to have antioxidant properties when researchers at the university were doing cancer research two decades ago. The Brassica brand name has been around since 1997, but this is the first time it’s been added to your morning brew. Though TruBroc (thankfully) adds no broccoli flavor, it’s still “sort of like getting the health benefits of broccoli in your coffee,” said Brassica vice president of sales and marketing Sarah Sullivan. “It's a nice easy way to get a little bit more nutrition from something they already do.” The emphasis should probably be on “sort of.”

Though it may sound too good to be true, Stanley J. Constantine, president of Baltimore Coffee, stands by the products. "This has Hopkins' name and their patent,” he told The Sun. “I encourage anyone who is interested to look at the research.” Or, you know, you can just take their word for. When I’m drinking coffee, I prefer to browse the internet over reading dense scientific research. But maybe that’s just me.

Related: AN ENTIRE CITY HAS BANNED K-CUPS

A box of 12 Brassica Coffee Single Brew K-cups will set you back only about $10.50. It’s a small price to pay to live out your childhood dream of not eating your veggies.