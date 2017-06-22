Cocoa Puffs: The Essential Hot Chocolate Recipe from the New Stoner’s Cookbook

It’s happening, people: Pot is marching toward general acceptance in the United States. According to the reputable people at Pew, legal marijuana has—for the first time since statistics nerds invented polling—majority approval in this country (a slim majority, but a majority).

Since Washington and Colorado legalized marijuana this year, there have been many chefs, stoners and stoner-chefs trying to become the definitive source for the most delicious pot food. Enter The Stoner’s Cookbook, which has pages of pot-infused recipes that go well beyond the typical cookies and brownies. You could conceivably serve an entire marijuana meal from this book (assuming you had Chong-level tolerance) with dishes like butternut squash soup, a rib eye with laced compound butter or coffee ice cream with cannabis ganache.

Below, we’ve got their recipe for spicy, medicated Mexican hot chocolate. One caveat: First, you’ll have to make canna-chocolate sauce, and you can learn how to do that from this free ebook. You can also order hard copies of the book through their new crowdfunding campaign.

All set? Good, now let this delicious hot chocolate keep you warm until spring.

Medicated Mexican Hot Chocolate

2 cups whole milk

1 Tbsp. dark brown sugar

4 Tbsp. canna-chocolate sauce

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

Whipped cream and cinnamon stick, for garnish (optional)

In a small saucepan, combine the milk and sugar and heat on medium-low until the sugar completely dissolves.

Continue heating the milk to a low rolling simmer, and then remove the pan from the heat. Stir in the canna-chocolate sauce and spices.

Serve in a heatproof mug, topped with the whipped cream and a cinnamon stick, if desired.

