Coca-Cola Unleashes the World’s First ‘Drinking Billboard’ at the Final Four

March Madness wraps up tonight in Indianapolis, but over the weekend there was more than just Wisconsin’s stunning upset of Kentucky grabbing people’s attention. Coca-Cola unveiled what is probably the world’s first and only drinkable billboard. The giant sign was literally doling out samples of Coke Zero.

Weighing in at 23,000 pounds and built from 4,500 feet of tubing, the unique 26-by-36-foot signage looked like a straw coming out of a giant Coke Zero bottle. That straw—which spells out “Taste It”—pumped actual soda through the massive sign before the beverage was sent down to a sampling station with six tasting fountains below, according to Adweek.

Moving all that soda around isn’t easy. According to ABC News, building the billboard required more than 75 valves, eight manifolds, four high-pressure pumps and 16 sensors to control the flow.

The crazy drinkable billboard was up and running from Thursday until last night. I guess fans looking to drink Coke Zero during tonight’s National Championship game will have to do it the old-fashioned way: not through a billboard.

