DIY Christmas-y Cocktails Guaranteed to Bring You Holiday Cheer

We’re a few days out from Christmas and fully immersed in decking the halls, singing carols, and purchasing all those last minute gifts. And to ease ourselves from the shock and woes of our steep credit card bills from said last minute gifts, we’re drinking.

Several bars across the country have transformed their cocktail list to reflect this magical time of year; some even going the extra mile of making their space look like Santa’s workshop. And even if you can’t make it to one of these locales before the 25th, a few gracious bartenders have bestowed us with festive cocktail recipes to mix up in the comfort of your own home.

May your days be merry and bright.