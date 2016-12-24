DIY Christmas-y Cocktails Guaranteed to Bring You Holiday Cheer

Food & Wine

We’re a few days out from Christmas and fully immersed in decking the halls, singing carols, and purchasing all those last minute gifts. And to ease ourselves from the shock and woes of our steep credit card bills from said last minute gifts, we’re drinking.

Several bars across the country have transformed their cocktail list to reflect this magical time of year; some even going the extra mile of making their space look like Santa’s workshop. And even if you can’t make it to one of these locales before the 25th, a few gracious bartenders have bestowed us with festive cocktail recipes to mix up in the comfort of your own home.

May your days be merry and bright.

1 of 6 © Noah Fecks

Holly Jolly Cocktail

Ingredients

1.5 oz Gin
.5 oz Pine Liqueur 
.75 oz Vanilla Syrup
.75 oz Lime Juice
3 Mint Leaves 
Soda, for topping
Pine needles, for garnish

Instructions

Combine gin, pine liqueur, vanilla syrup, lime juice, and mint in cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake well, strain into a Collins glass, top with soda, and garnish with pine needles.

Created by Nico de Soto for Miracle on 9th Street, New York City

Advertisement
2 of 6 Rebecca Plotnick

Ol' Saint Nick

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz Stoli Vanilla 
  • 1.5 oz Godiva White Liqueur 
  • .5 oz Peppermint Schnapps 
  • Chocolate peppermint bark, for garnish

Instructions

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake well, strain into a chilled martini glass, and garnish with chocolate peppermint bark. 

Created by Nikklas Berggen for Allium at the Four Seasons Chicago

3 of 6 Noah Fecks

Prose and Clove

Ingredients

  • 12 oz Mezcal
  • 6 oz Grand Marnier
  • 1.5 Liters Manischewitz
  • 8 oz Fresh Orange Juice
  • Pinch of Clove & 2 Anise pods
  • 1 orange fully rested

Instructions

Place all ingredients in a crockpot and cook for 2-3 hours on high. Fill mug—preferably one shaped as a snowman—and garnish with cloves.

By Cody Goldstein of A Midwinter Night’s Dream pop-up, LOCL at NYLO, New York City

Advertisement
4 of 6 Blake Pope

Kindred Nog

Spiced almond milk (4 servings)

Ingredients

  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 1 cardamom pod
  • 1.5  tsp whole cloves
  • 1 tsp grated fresh nutmeg
  • 3 cups almond milk 

Instructions

In a medium saucepan, place cinnamon sticks on bottom and using a kitchen torch, torch sticks until burnt and fragrant. Add almond milk, cardamom, and nutmeg and bring just to boil. Turn off heat and let steep for 30 minutes or overnight in refrigerator.

For 1 Nog

Ingredients

  • 1 oz. Bourbon
  • 6 oz. Spiced Almond Milk
  • 1.5  tsp simple syrup
  • 2 egg whites
  • 1 tsp simple syrup
  • Cinnamon stick and nutmeg, for garnish

Instructions

Combine bourbon, spiced almond milk, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into a glass mug. Using a mixer, whisk egg whites while gradually incorporating the remaining simple syrup. Whisk until soft peaks. Top glass mug with egg whites and garnish with a cinnamon stick and grated nutmeg. 

Created by Blake Pope, General Manager and Bartender at Kindred in Davidson, NC

Advertisement
5 of 6 Peter Schweigert

The Nog

Instructions

  • 2 cans (13-oz) coconut milk 
  • Ground Nutmeg 
  • 6 whole green cardamom pods 
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 5 allspice berries 
  • .5 cup sugar 
  • 1 whole vanilla bean 
  • 4 eggs, separated
  • 1 teaspoon white granulated sugar 
  • .66 cup bourbon, brandy or aged rum (optional)
  • Nutmeg, for garnish

Instructions

Combine the coconut milk and spices in a heavy-bottomed pan and bring to a simmer. In a stand mixer, beat the egg yolks and sugar until the yolks lighten in color. Stirring constantly, add 1/2 cup of hot coconut milk mixture to the yolks to temper (adding a little at a time to gently heat); once combined, add back to rest of hot coconut milk mixture. Stir until mixture reaches 160˚F or thick enough to coat the back of a metal spoon. Remove from heat, strain out the spices and chill. If desired, stir in the spirit at this time. When ready to serve, whisk the egg whites and 1 tablespoon sugar until stiff peaks form. Fold in the custard and pour into glasses with optional spirit. Top with grated nutmeg.

Created by Peder Schweigert of Marvel Bar, Minneapolis

Advertisement
6 of 6 Ferrel Dugas

Hot Buttered Rum

One Hot Buttered Rum Cocktail

Ingredients

  • 1 ice cream scoop of butter mixture
  • 1.5 oz spiced rum
  • Hot water

Instructions

Put 1 ice cream scoop of butter mixture (see below) into mug, add 1.5 oz spiced rum, then fill with hot water to rim and mix. Garnish with cinnamon stick.

Butter (enough for 12 cocktails)

Ingredients

  • 1 stick unsalted butter, softened
  • 2 cups light brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • .5 teaspoon grated nutmeg
  • Pinch of ground cloves
  • Pinch of salt

Instructions

Mix all ingredients together with mixer until whipped. Reserve until ready for use.

Created by Bar Chef Ferrel Dugas for Commander’s Palace, New Orleans

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up