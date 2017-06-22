Cheat Sheet: Red Wine Body Guide

This piece originally appeared on Vinepair.com.

A wine’s body is one of the biggest clues to help you decide if an unfamiliar grape variety (or region) might be just what you’re looking to drink. Our handy red wine body guide categorizes from light to heavy, over two dozen popular varieties and regions (as wines from the Old World are typically labeled). We also break down the role climate plays and some tips on finding wines you’ll enjoy based on where they were made. Check out the cheat sheet below or head over to Wine 101to learn more about wine body.

Please note — This is only a guide and as we explain in the cheat sheet, exceptions to these guiding rules happen.



Courtesy of VinePair

