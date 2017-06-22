Carlsberg Wants You to Groom Yourself with Beer

Beer isn’t just for drinking. Danish brewing giant Carlsberg wants you to use beer as a body lotion, shampoo and conditioner. Just don’t try using lager directly from the bottle.

Carlsberg has released what they’re calling their “Beer Beauty” line, made from the dry material leftover after freeze-drying the beer. The company claims that each product is packed with about the same amount of barley, hops and yeast you’d find in a half liter of beer.

“Beer has been around for a very long time, and so have the knowledge about its great attributes,” Carlberg Brand VP Mikkel Pilemand told Mashable. “We have researched into the subject, and the advice to use beer for hair and skin is older than the Carlsberg beer itself…. It seems that it has been forgotten and re-discovered a few times [throughout history].”

Well, it hasn’t been forgotten that long. Products like “Stout Shampoo” and “Beer Soap” have been around for years. But in recently memory, most beer-based beauty products have been niche items made by smaller companies. As the fourth largest brewery in the world, Carlsberg is, by a wide margin, the most established beer you can wash with.

The trio of products is currently available through Carlsberg for €63.84 or about $72. For that much money I would rather buy beer I can drink, but we’ll have to wait and see if the hoppy grooming kit takes off.

