Budweiser Objects to Brewery’s Attempt to Trademark ‘Queen of Beers’

Budweiser calls themselves “The King of Beers,” and apparently they like their single status. Last week, Anheuser-Busch filed a notice of opposition with the US Patent and Trademark Office objecting to a California brewery’s application to trademark the phrase “The Queen of Beer.”

Lancaster, California’s She Beverage Company’s use of “The Queen of Beer” isn’t simply intended to fly in the face of Budweiser; it’s actually a female-owned brewery that makes beers specifically for women. “We noticed there weren’t a lot of beers targeted to women,” co-owner Lupe Rose told the St. Louis Post Dispatch, explaining her company’s launch back in April. She Beverage has already been using the “Queen of Beer” tagline in marketing, but hadn’t filed for the trademark until December.

Anheuser-Busch has won similar cases in the past, convincing the Trademark Office to deny a request for “Queen of Beers” as recently as 2000. “The Queen of Beer mark is virtually identical to (A-B’s) King of Beers marks with the exception of replacing the word ‘king’ with the connotatively similar word ‘queen,’” the Budweiser brewers said in their filing. The connotative similarities between “king” and “queen” were cited in A-B’s previous trademark dispute victory.

Meanwhile, Rose wonders why, if they don’t want people using the “Queen of Beer” language, Budweiser doesn’t just trademark it themselves. “There is no ‘Queen of Beer,’ and we’re a female-owned company,” she said. “I didn’t anticipate Budweiser getting their panties in a bunch.”

Rose vows to continue battling the King for the title of Queen. Sounds like the Prince of Beer is going to have to go back to therapy.

