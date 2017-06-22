Bud Light Pulls a Willy Wonka with a Gold Can Super Bowl Contest

While the makers of Bud Light are no Willy Wonka, they've taken a page out of the strange, but lovable genius's book with their Strike Gold can campaign.

Fans of the country's most popular brew (or just fans of the country's most popular football game) can purchase specially marked 18-, 24- or 30- packs of Bud Light for a chance to win two tickets for every Super Bowl game for the rest of their life. Even if you don't care about football, that's a whole lot of Halftime Shows (with a significant chance of experiencing at least one "wardrobe malfunction.")

If the hunt for an elusive gold can sounds daunting or your love for light beer isn't as strong, you can also log on to Bud Light's website, download a gold label, stick it on your own beer and take a selfie. Those who tag themselves with the hashtags #SBTix4Life and #Sweeps on social media will be automatically entered to win season tickets for the team of their choice. A final winner will be drawn for the coveted grand prize – Super Bowl tickets for the rest of their life.

We're not entirely sure if football games are better than a lifetime supply of chocolate (and ultimately inheriting a chocolate factory), but hey, it's better than dying in a fizzy lifting drink accident.