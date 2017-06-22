Brits Even Drink Prosecco on Tap, Italians Not So Happy About It

Prosecco may have a reputation for being casual and fun, but some if its makers do not appreciate the many British pubs pouring it with abandon via tap--now threatening the offenders with fines up to 20,000 Euros. Great Britain is Italy's top market for Prosecco and barkeeps like the ability to pour it as a cheap aperitif by the glass without the wine going flat the way it would with open bottles. But the practice happens to be illegal; Real Prosecco must be served out of glass bottles. Backed by Rome, the Consorzio di Conegliano Valdobbiadene, a prosecco consortium, also says that the CO2 used in a tap system ruins the taste of the wine, seriously damaging Prosecco’s reputation. They want bars to begin referring to tap wine as frizzante (Italian for sparkling), which worries some bar owners because no one will know what it means. Hey, here’s an idea: How about you just label it “sparkling wine?”

