British Pubs Allowed to Extend Hours in Honor of Queen’s 90th Birthday

England has one of the world’s best beer cultures, largely centered around its pub scene. Some may be surprised to discover that many pubs close at pretty tame hours: typically 11pm. Though bars can apply to serve later in the night, most pubs adhere to this traditional closing time.

But this June, those desperate for later drinking hours may be proclaiming, “God save the Queen!” This week, British Prime Minister David Cameron announced that pubs in England and Wales will be allowed to stay open for an extra two hours on June 10 and 11 in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday.

The extended hours are just one of many events celebrating the Queen’s birthday milestone. And for those who care more about sports than royalty, the extra boozing hours also coincide with England and Wales first games in the European football (aka soccer) championships. It’s enough to leave you wondering why Barack Obama hasn’t stepped up and given us a National Day of Hangovers the Monday after the Super Bowl.

According to the BBC, extended pub hours aren’t unprecedented. “Late opening hours have taken place on other occasions in recent years including the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and the 2014 World Cup,” the British news organization writes. So next time you’re in England dreading last call, try praying for a last minute royal marriage.