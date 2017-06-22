The 1972 Miami Dolphins are still the only team to go through an entire NFL season, Super Bowl and all, undefeated. Legend has it that every year the members of that 1972 team toast a glass of champagne when the last undefeated team of the current season loses to celebrate their continued reign as the only perfect team. And even though the myth has been debunked, it’s definitely the kind of folklore you don’t want to ruin with the truth.

In tribute to that team, Boca Raton’s Funky Buddha has started brewing a beer called “Undefeated Saison” – a saison brewed with Champagne yeast that, fittingly, the brewery decided it wouldn’t release this year until the final undefeated NFL team fell. Well, since the now 14-1 Carolina Panthers lost to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Funky Buddha announced that Undefeated Saison will be available at the brewery starting tomorrow.

Even if you’re not a football fan, the last Tuesday of the year still seems like a perfect release date for a beer brewed with Champagne yeast – Champagne beers are a great substitute for actual bubbly if you’re looking for an alternative toast on New Year’s Eve.

Do keep in mind that “Champagne beers” are distinctly different from “The Champagne of beers.” Though you can feel free to drink whichever you want on New Year’s. It’s your holiday.

