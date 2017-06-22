This Brewery Makes House Calls

A small California brewery turned their lack of a permit for a tasting room into a publicity opportunity, instead deciding to offer delivery of their fresh-brewed beer in an old 1931 Helms Bakery bread truck.

Riip Beer Company started as a homebrew project where the co-owners were brewing out of a garage. The duo eventually moved into a warehouse, but they lacked the proper permits to sell brews out of their new digs. However, they soon realized nothing was stopping them from delivering beer directly to their customers. “We thought it would be perfect, like the whole milk man of craft-beer. It's kind of a cool concept, especially with a milk jug,” co-founder Ryan Hopkins told ABC7.

Of course, beer delivery isn’t a new idea, but it’s certainly not common to get your brews hand-delivered from the source, especially from a place like Riip, which is basically operated by just three guys. People looking to get a few growlers can simply call in an order and someone from the brewery will get you your beer in about an hour, assuming you live in their hometown delivery area of Huntington Beach.

Their distinctive 1931 Helms Bakery bread truck is just the icing on the cake, though it’s unclear how much longer it’ll remain on the road. The brewery plans to finally get that tasting room up and running next month.

