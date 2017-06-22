Brewery Admits to Causing Count Chocula Shortage

At least one resident in Fort Collins, Colorado, was freaking out after being unable to find Count Chocula at her local grocery store. Now we know the culprit: a nearby brewery.

Black Bottle Brewery took responsibility for buying out the entire stock of the cereal at two Albertsons grocery stores. The reason: To use as an ingredient in the latest brew in their Cerealiously beer series. Previous experiments have included Golden Grahams, Reese’s Puffs, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms and Cap’n Crunch. Steve Marrick, general manager for the brewery, said of the series, “We did it as a joke at first, but the beer turned out well.”

What makes Count Chocula so coveted by consumers is that, since 2010, the chocolate cereal (along with its Boo Berry and Franken Berry counterparts) is only sold as a limited release around Halloween time. We don’t know how do kids today cope.

Choculagate came to light after The Coloradoan claimed they were contacted by fan of the cereal who was outraged at her inability to find her favorite vampire-themed breakfast food. Further research by the news site revealed, however, that other local stores had plenty of the seasonal cereal in stock, leaving the woman’s story sounding a little suspect.

Regardless, if you have a hankering to try a Count Chocula-infused beer, get to Colorado quick. Cerealiously Count Chocula will be released on October 30.

