Brewers Association Trying Hard to Get Peyton Manning to Drink Something Other Than Budweiser

Sunday’s defensive Super Bowl was without many big highlights, which may explain why everyone had plenty of time to discuss Peyton Manning’s somewhat bizarre Budweiser plug during the postgame – a comment that made more sense after it was reported that Manning has an ownership stake in two Anheuser-Busch distributorships in Louisiana.

Especially miffed by the statement were the people over at the Colorado-based Brewers Association, a group that advocates for craft beer. Though the BA was happy to see Manning bring a championship to its home state, the group was disappointed to see the quarterback pass over all the amazing beers brewed in Broncos country and our country’s many great craft beers in general.

So, in the hopes of turning Manning on to the wide array of brews available in the craft community, yesterday, along with a congratulatory letter, Julia Herz – the Craft Beer Program Director for the BA and CraftBeer.com – sent Peyton ten different craft beers to try from Colorado and beyond.

“I went for style diversity, brewery diversity, what I thought Peyton might like and where he can push his palate to go!” Herz told us when asked about how she made her selections. “Each are from small and independent U.S. craft brewers and six of the ten are local from Colorado.”

We’ll keep you posted if we hear about Manning actually drinking any of the beers. Though if he does end up retiring, I can’t image he wouldn’t. With all that extra time, free beers would be a former quarterback’s best friend.

For those wondering what Herz sent, here’s the full list along with her reasoning for each:

Sam Adams Boston Lager (MA), Upslope Craft Lager (CO), Full Sail Session Cream Summer Ale (OR) and Steamworks Colorado Kolsch (CO) because they are “closest to American Lager, but also light years different, each with more flavor yet equal refreshment factor”

Dry Dock Apricot Blonde (CO) “ to help him celebrate the heat wave we are having in Denver right now”

Sprecher Black Bavarian (WI), Denver Beer Graham Cracker Porter (CO) and Left Hand Nitro Sawtooth (CO) because each is “a sessionable craft beer included to encourage him to expand his beer horizons”

Boulder Mojo IPA (CO) and Bear Republic Racer 5 IPA (CA) because they are “two examples of the top selling craft beer styles in the U.S. today”

