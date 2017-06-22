Brewery Offering Paid Puppy Leave to New Dog Owners

As if working for a brewery didn’t come with enough perks, Scottish beer brand BrewDog has announced its offering all of its nearly 1,000 employees worldwide one week of paid “puppy parental leave” – essentially a week off for new dog owners to help acclimate their pooch to his or her new home.

BrewDog – which started in Scotland but has quickly expanded to a global footprint, including pubs in places like Hong Kong and Sao Paulo as well as a forthcoming full-scale production brewery in Ohio – is not afraid to make headlines. In the past year alone, we’ve covered the company for letting people trade grapefruits for beer, its cofounders changing their names to Elvis to avoid a lawsuit, and selling a 55 percent ABV beer stuffed in a dead squirrel for $20,000. So thinking outside the box is nothing new for the brewer, even when it comes to adding dog-friendly benefits apparently.

Though giving time off for new pets may seem pretty unprecedented, in the UK, BrewDog can only say that it’s the first brewery to offer such a perk; however, the beer brand claims that when its new Columbus, Ohio, facility opens this spring, this benefit will be a first for the US. “It's not easy trying to juggle work and settle a new dog into your life, and many members of our crew have four-legged friends at home,” company co-founder James Watt said according to USA Today. “We wanted to take the stress out of the situation and let our teams take the time they need to welcome their new puppy or dog into their family.” Sorry, just to back track, didn’t he change him name to “Elvis” Watt?

Regardless, BrewDog, as could be anticipated by its name, has always shown affection toward dogs. In the company’s official history, it lists its initial staff as “2 employees + 1 dog.” And the brewery continues to offer a dog-friendly environment at its headquarters in Scotland. With its new “paw-ternity” leave program, the brewer truly cements its dog-loving ways – and its pun-loving ways as well.

