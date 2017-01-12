Get Through the Winter Blues With Boozy Hot Chocolate

It’s official: winter is here. And (in most places) it’s brutal.

And when the going gets cold, the cold turns to snuggly blankets, binge-worthy Netflix and warming adult beverages like hot toddies, mulled wines, and, for the kid in you, hot chocolate.

That’s right, several bartenders across the country are serving up delicious boozy hot cocoa, with inspiration ranging from nostalgic s’mores around the campfire to homemade chocolate bars. These six recipes are sure to warm you from head to toe on even the snowiest of days. So grab the cocoa, and let’s get crackin: