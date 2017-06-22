Must Try Boozy Brunch Cart - Rebelle, NYC

© Katie Burton
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Rebelle, NYC

What: Before we descend into true January doldrums, we get one more blowout brunch, right? So let’s play tribute to the Bloody Mary & Champagne Cart, at acclaimed NYC restaurant Rebelle’s new brunch service. Invent your own Bloody with three different mixes, three different spirits (vodka, gin, and mezcal), plus all manner of pickles and garnishes. Prefer bubbly in the mornings? Several excellent Champagnes are also yours for the choosing. 

Soak it up with: Steak with potatoes, a fried egg and bordelaise sounds great to us — and if you’re really going all-out, we wouldn’t say no to the top-notch caviar service, either. 

