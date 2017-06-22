Bob Marley’s Son Has His Own Coffee

When it comes to Bob Marley, the term “freshly roasted” generally doesn’t refer to coffee. But that might change. Bob’s son Rohan founded Marley Coffee, which has been roasting beans from all over the world including their own farm in the well-respected coffee region of Jamaica’s Blue Mountains. With his birthday coming up this week we thought it might be worth brewing up a cup.

The younger Marley says he’s carrying on his father’s dream of someday returning to the farm and the Marley family legacy of giving back. They partnered with Waterwise, a nonprofit helping to bring clean water to a region of Ethiopia where some of their coffee is grown.

But the question remains, how will it pair with the official Marley ice cream?

