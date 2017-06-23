This Billboard Serves Free Beer

A couple weeks ago, Coca-Cola made headlines by revealing what they called the world’s first-ever drinkable billboard. The sign served Coke Zero, which was fine, but you know what would have been better? If the sign served beer. Apparently, we are not the only people of this opinion.

Billed as “probably the best poster in the world,” beer giant Carlsberg’s take on a drinkable billboard is a little less sophisticated than Coke’s. Whereas the soda brand’s stunt involved pumping Coke Zero impressively throughout the entire sign, Carlsberg’s billboard is really just a tap of sticking out in front of a huge sign. But sophisticated or no, it’s hard to argue with free beer.

The crazy stunt, thought up by ad agency Fold7 and built by design company Mission Media, took place at The Old Truman Brewery on Brick Lane in London, according to Adweek. And don’t worry, brand representatives were there to make sure all the drinkers were of age. No word though on if they were also checking for people who were coming back for seconds, thirds and fourths.

What could be next in the drinkable billboard world? Maybe we could find a pretzel company to set up shop next to the Carlsberg sign.

[h/t Consumerist]

