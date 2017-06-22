Bill Murray Is Opening A 'Caddyshack' Bar In Chicago

Calling all tremendous slouches! World's biggest Cubs fan Bill Murray has just reached a verbal agreement to open a Caddyshack Sports Bar & Grille inside Rosemont's Crowne Plaza Hotel.

According to Eater Chicago, the 11,000 square-foot space will be the comedian and his brothers' second restaurant property; the original Caddyshack Grille opened 15 years ago in St. Augustine, FL.

While specific details, including an opening date, have not been announced, we can imagine the venue will feature a golf-themed design that mirrors its predecessor.

Until then, we'll just have to play the waiting game, which we're hoping won't last 108 years.

