Bill Murray Is Opening A 'Caddyshack' Bar In Chicago

Archive Photos
Joey Skladany
June 22, 2017

Calling all tremendous slouches! World's biggest Cubs fan Bill Murray has just reached a verbal agreement to open a Caddyshack Sports Bar & Grille inside Rosemont's Crowne Plaza Hotel. 

According to Eater Chicago, the 11,000 square-foot space will be the comedian and his brothers' second restaurant property; the original Caddyshack Grille opened 15 years ago in St. Augustine, FL. 

While specific details, including an opening date, have not been announced, we can imagine the venue will feature a golf-themed design that mirrors its predecessor. 

Until then, we'll just have to play the waiting game, which we're hoping won't last 108 years.

