FWx's own house MC, Justin Warner, just released a music video that will satisfy your deepest oenophilic desires. Here he is, on a vineyard, at a wine-and-cheese party and in the club—Central Coastin'. You can find more of Justin on Twitter @eatfellowhumans and send your requests for future food verses using #FWxRaps.

Related:

This Guy Raps About Food. Any Requests?

10 Ways to Fool People Into Thinking You Know About Wine

Epic Rap Battle: Game of Thrones Mixtape