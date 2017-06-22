Is Beer the New Gatorade?

Are you one of those people who likes to work out and drink beer, but there just doesn't seem to be enough hours in the day for both? Then are you ever in luck. Introducing Lean Machine Recovery Ale. Let's ignore for a moment that the beer is described as a "lager ale pilsner," which sounds like a bunch of nonsense, and think about how it could actually help you recover from an extra tough SoulCycle session. According to an NPR interview with sports nutritionist Ben Desbrow, the ingredients in beer (grains, hops and yeast) naturally provide a lot of things present in most sports drinks—carbohydrates for example. But before you bring a six-pack of your favorite IPA to the gym, you should know that these benefits only come through when the alcohol comes down. We mean way down. Lean machine clocks in at a Prohibition-worthy .5% ABV.

