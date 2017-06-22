The Beer Globe: Which Breweries Dominate All Over the World

With over 2800 breweries and counting in the U.S., Americans could be forgiven for thinking we control the beer world. But venture outside the borders of this micro brew-topia and you’ll find beers you’ve likely never heard of before. Our friends over at Vinepair dug threw dozens of sources and found the most popular beers in over 100 countries all over the world. And while North America is, for better or worse, dominated by likely culprits Bud (Canada) and Bud Light (U.S.), the beers that prevail in countries like Madagascar, Cambodia, even Pakistan, will almost certainly be new to you.

Click on the map below to see the full infographic.

