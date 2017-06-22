Beer Drinkers Can Now Claim Their Beck’s Settlement Money

Back in June, we discussed how Anheuser-Busch admitted that Beck’s—a beer brand that many believed to be imported from Germany—has actually been brewed in the United States since the beer conglomerate decided to “import” the brand’s entire production here in 2012. At that time, a judge had issued a preliminary approval for a class action settlement that would grant a cash payout to drinkers who felt they were misled into buying Beck’s based on its packaging, which still maintained language implying that it might be German.

Well, yesterday, that preliminary judgement became official, with estimates being that the settlement could apply to as many as 1.7 million households at a cost of $20 million. If you purchased Beck’s at a retail outlet between May 1, 2011 and June 23, 2015, you can file a claim between now and November 20 at the website: becksbeersettlement.com.

People without receipts can qualify for a maximum of $12 per household. Meanwhile, those people who have proof of purchase for their Beck’s are eligible for up to $50—and, if you still have receipts for beer you bought back in 2011, you earned that money.

Tucker Ronzetti, the attorney for the plaintiffs, spoke of their plight to the Associated Press. “They realized they had been deceived,” he said. “The packaging didn't really explain that it was a domestic beer.” And let’s be honest, if you’re stuck having to drink Beck’s, things couldn’t have been going that well for you before then, so that’s got to be an even tougher pill to swallow.

