This Beer Is Designed Specifically to Help You Solve Problems

Here’s a tidbit that should make every college student perk up: Alcohol may enhance your creative problem solving skills. According to scientific research by University of Chicago professor Jennifer Wiley, people are at their most creative when with a BAC of .075 percent. For those of you keeping track, that is slightly below the .08 percent that constitutes legal drunkenness.

Inspired by this wonderful finding, the new Danish company Rocket Brewing designed a beer aimed to get you to that creative peak.

In conjunction with creative agency CP+B, Rocket—founded by Mikkeller acolyte Thomas Schøn—released The Problem Solver. It’s a fairly boozy IPA (7.1 percent ABV) with a handy chart to show you exactly how to drink to be at your creative best. The back of the bottle is marked with lines and corresponding weights for both men and women so you can tell exactly when you’ll it Wiley’s magical number of .075. The wrapper also notes that while “drinking the right amount will enhance your creative thinking, drinking more will do the exact opposite.”

Right now the beer is only available in Copenhagen, but with innovations like this, we expect to see Rocket stateside soon.

