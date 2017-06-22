‘Beer Cats’ Instagram Account Delivers Exactly What It Promises

Dog-obsessed teetotalers might want to stop reading now. For the rest of us, it’s time to take a look at @catsontap—an Instagram account that brings together our two most beloved things. (And by “us,” I definitely mean myself first and foremost.)

Described as “a visual adoration of all things cats and beer,” Beer Cats not only offers up two recurring “house” cats paired with all sorts of fine beers, but also curates tons of pics of cats and beer from other Instagram users as well. For those who can’t get enough of these two wonderful things, the output is steady and abundant, a constant stream of content to fulfill your cravings.

Want to see a black cat with a can of Other Half? They got it!

A photo posted by Beer Cats (@catsontap) on Sep 17, 2015 at 5:44am PDT

Want a classy black-and-white photo of a cat sitting in an empty Left Hand case? They got it!

A photo posted by Beer Cats (@catsontap) on Sep 23, 2015 at 4:51am PDT

Want to see a cat just chillin’ in a brewery? They got that too!

A photo posted by Beer Cats (@catsontap) on Sep 26, 2015 at 7:06am PDT

They have it all! They even have a chicken with a can of Spark House Red Ale, which kind of pisses me off, but hey—some people need a break from cats, I guess.

A photo posted by Beer Cats (@catsontap) on Sep 11, 2015 at 7:07am PDT

Sure, it’s not as good as snuggling and drinking, but then again, what is? And both of those things are ill-advised to do at work or on the road. So just keep your phone fired up to @catsontap. It’ll tide you over until you get home to your house full of pretty much only kitties and alcohol.

