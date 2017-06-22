Beer Being Used to Help Fuel Cars in New Zealand

You can now power your car by getting it sauced. A New Zealand-based brewery has unveiled “Brewtroleum” – a product they are billing as the world’s first commercially-available biofuel made from a beer by-product. And it’s available at gas stations on the island nation right now.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Brewtroleum is made by blending ethanol extracted from left over beer yeast with regular gasoline, with this ethanol making up about 10 percent of the 98 octane fuel. The initial 80,000 gallon batch is being sold at 60 Gull gas stations around the country and is expected to last about six weeks. Whether future batches will be created is still up in the air.

DB Breweries, the maker of the product, says that extracting ethanol from the leftover yeast helps put a byproduct to good use that would otherwise become stock feed or simply thrown away. "We're helping Kiwis save the world by doing what they enjoy best – drinking beer," said Sean O'Donnell, a company spokesman.

Now, if we can just figure out how to fuel a plane with marijuana seeds and stems, we’ll really be getting somewhere.

