Beer Ads Are Going to Attempt to Be Less Sexist This Super Bowl

Growing up in the early 1990s, my favorite television ads were from MGD: classic rock and scantily clad women as far as the eye could see (which was my TV set). But over time, beer companies have come to realize that most women aren’t that into ads with scantily clad women.

That might partly explain why, today, women only make up about 25 percent of US beer consumption – a number big beer companies would like to see grow. So we’re about to see that attitude change in a big way. The biggest way possible: a Super Bowl ad campaign!

Anheuser-Busch InBev is planning on running spots during this year’s Super Bowl “built around the idea that coming together over a frosty Bud Light can help solve the world’s problems, including unequal pay,” according to Bloomberg. That’s right: If women made the same amount of money as men, they could spend that money on Bud Light!

It’s part of a trend among America’s big beer brands to appeal more to woman. That said, bringing up the issue of unequal pay is a big step forward from current efforts which include more mundane (and probably inherently gender unequal techniques) like colorful designer packaging and sweet drinks like the Bud Light Lime-A-Rita or MillerCoors’ new line of Henry’s Hard Sodas. (Women love soda!)

“Objectification of women is going away,” Jorn Socquet, AB InBev’s vice president of marketing for the US, told Bloomberg in a quote you probably won’t hear from any other company vice presidents this year. MillerCoors, who one can assume is also probably anti-objectification, tossed in their own someone oddly phrased tidbit: “We’re sort of realizing that actually it’s not that women don’t like beer, it’s that we just need to make sure we’re providing the societal benefit,” said senior marketing insights director Britt Dougherty.

You know what I’ve found women really hate? Being talked about behind their backs. That’s just rude.

