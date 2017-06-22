Be the First Person to Drink the World’s Most Expensive Margarita in Honor of Margarita Day

Today is National Margarita Day because Cinco de Mayo apparently isn’t enough to make the margarita happy.

If you want to celebrate this “holiday” in style – and by “in style,” I mean like a rich person – The London Bar is the place to be. Last week, the bar at the upscale The London NYC hotel in Midtown Manhattan added a drink called the “Billionaire Margarita” – billed as “what’s likely the most expensive margarita in the world” – because unfortunately no one is keeping firm records on that title. The cost: $1,200.

What makes the drink so pricey is its featured ingredient: Patrón en Lalique: Serie 1, a blend of Patrón’s oldest and rarest tequilas, bottled in Lalique crystal. Only 500 bottles of this tequila were ever produced, and supposedly the one found at The London Bar is the only one being served in the US. A bottle at retail costs $7,500.

Beyond the 1.5 ounces of fancy Patron, this $1,200 cocktail also features one ounce of Remy Martin Louis XIII, and then all the other ingredients – a half ounce each of blue agave nectar, key lime juice and Meyer lemon juice – are organic: No store bought sour mix for this drink. To finish things off, the drink gets ten dashes of house-made Cara Cara sour bitters, just in case you’re looking to make the drink at home with your own bottle of Patrón en Lalique: Serie 1 that I’m sure you have laying around the house.

But everything is not well in Billionaire Margaritaville: According to a spokesman for The London, no one has actually yet purchased the drink yet, meaning you could celebrate National Margarita Day by putting yourself on the margarita map by being the first person to drink the world’s most expensive margarita. It sounds like something straight out of a Kanye West tweet!

That said, two customers have purchased straight shots of Patrón en Lalique: Serie 1 for the equally silly price of $900 each. Still, that move seems slightly more sensible. If you’re going to spend a grand on a single shot of tequila, you probably don’t want to toss it into a glass of mixers.