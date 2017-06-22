Bar Makes Pappy Van Winkle Jell-O Shots Because Nothing Is Sacred Anymore

Any real bourbon fan has almost certainly tried to get their hands on a bottle of the elusive Pappy Van Winkle. High demand coupled with low production creates an annual frenzy (and prices that can top $1000 online). One Kentucky bar, however, decided to thumb their nose at the madness and serve up part of their allotment exclusively as Jell-O shots.

Meta, a relatively new bar on the Louisville scene, devised the plan. “It’s a way to have a little fun with how ridiculous it’s gotten,” co-owner Jeremy Johnson told Insider Louisville. “The hoops we’ve had to jump through to get just a little bit (of Pappy bourbon) is ridiculous. So this is a fun way to say, ‘Don’t forget about the other bourbons out there,’ and also to celebrate Pappy time.”

Upscale Jell-O shots aren’t a necessarily new phenomenon. Yours truly tossed back a delightful and jiggly Manhattan in Brooklyn a couple weeks ago. But it’s not that common for bars to take a bottle from their top shelf when whipping up the frat party staple.

After mixing their fair share of Jell-O shots in the past, Meta discovered that Jell-O and straight bourbon don’t pair very well together, so these particular shots are a gelatinous take on an Old Fashioned. The bar used about two bottles of Pappy 15-Year for their project, netting between 100 to 150 shots. At $10 a pop for the shots, the promotion is probably pretty financially sound.

Purists shouldn’t be concerned though. Meta is serving up the rest of their Pappy stash straight.

