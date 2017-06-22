Are You Ready for a Latte on Draft?

With all the innovations we’ve seen in the world of coffee – from nitro-tapped cold brew to marijuana-infused K-cups – it’s easy to be skeptical when someone proclaims they’ve created a “first.” But the forward-thinkers at La Colombe Coffee believes they’ve squeezed a new idea out of an old favorite: the latte. The celebrated Philadelphia-based coffee roaster has introduced a “Draft Latte.” They claim it is the first-ever iced latte served on tap.

“Before today, if you wanted an iced latte, you’d have to pull espresso, steam the milk, and cool it all down over ice,” says La Colombe on their blog. “Those days are over.” According to the company, La Colombe CEO Todd Carmichael spent months “tinkering with the recipe and the technology” trying to score the perfect taste and mouthfeel.

“This full-bodied latte is naturally sweet, with no added sugar,” they write. “Possibly even more impressive than the great taste is the texture…With every sip, the silky microfoam fills your palate, cold and creamy, like a sugar-free milkshake.”

Billing something as a caffeinated, sugar-free milkshake sets the expectation level pretty high. Hopefully they’re making promises they can keep.

If you want to give it a try, lattes are currently on draft at La Colombe Coffee’s flagship café in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood. (Pro tip: If like chasing your coffee with a beer, head across the street to one of Philly’s lesser-known treasures, Bottle Bar East.) From there, the roaster says they’ll begin rolling the high-tech lattes out in their other cafes in New York, Chicago and Washington, DC over the next few months.

